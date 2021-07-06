Jaguar Land Rover launches the new Evoke at Rs64.12 lakh

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover India, a luxury passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Tuesday announced beginning deliveries of the new Range Rover Evoke, a sports utility vehicle, at a starting price of Rs64.12 lakh. The new vehicle comes with a 2-litre diesel and petrol engine.

“The new Range Rover Evoque comes with exciting new features such as 3D surround camera, cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter, wireless device charging with phone signal booster and new Pivi Pro infotainment system," the company said in a statement.

“The new Evoque is available in R-Dynamic SE trim on Ingenium 2.0 l petrol and the S trim on 2.0 I diesel powertrain. The 2.0 l petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0 l diesel engine delivers a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque. The new Range Rover Evoque pricing starts from ₹ 64.12 Lakh, ex-showroom in India," it added.

The luxury passenger vehicle segment has been reporting subdued volume growth over the last few years due to an economic slowdown and increase in prices of products due to changes in import taxes levied on spare parts.

“Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design. With the introduction of new interior colorways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque’s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient," said Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India.

The company launched its first battery electric vehicle, Jaguar I-pace, in the domestic market in March.

Earlier this year, the British car maker announced major changes in its product strategy and decided to scrap its investments in developing combustion engine vehicles and set a roadmap to transition completely to electric to improve profitability in the long term.

The company will reposition and redesign Jaguar as an all-electric luxury car brand by 2025, and Land Rover will also evolve as a manufacturer of luxury electric sports utility vehicles globally, as part of this strategy. Electric vehicles will form 60% of Land Rover’s annual sales by 2030 and the company will expect to stop sales of combustion engine vehicles by 2036 as part of JLR’s overall aims to become ‘net zero carbon business’ (carbon neutral) by 2039.

