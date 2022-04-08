Jaguar Land Rover retail sales drop 36% in Q4, new Range Rover demand exceeds

Despite the impact of the semiconductor shortage on production and sales, the Company continues to see strong demand for its products with global retail orders setting new records in the quarter. As at the 31 March 2022, the total order book has grown to over 168,000 units, up around 14,000 orders from the 31 December 2021. Demand for the New Range Rover and New Defender are particularly strong with over 45,500 and 40,000 orders respectively.