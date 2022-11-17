Jaguar Land Rover’s Bolloré exits citing personal reasons2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 12:47 AM IST
Adrian Mardell, the chief financial officer at JLR, will serve as the interim CEO after Bolloré’s exit, Tata Motors said
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) chief executive Thierry Bolloré said on Wednesday that he would leave the company on 31 December due to personal reasons after two years at the helm of the iconic British luxury brands.