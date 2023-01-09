Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Jaguar Land Rover sees Q3 free cash flow above $485 million

1 min read . 06:20 PM ISTNandan Mandayam, Reuters
JLR is expected to report its results for the third quarter on Jan. 25

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday forecast free cash flow for the third quarter at more than 400 million pounds, after reporting a 15% rise in wholesale volumes for the period on strong demand and improved chip supply

BENGALURU :Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday forecast free cash flow for the third quarter at more than 400 million pounds ($485 million), after reporting a 15% rise in wholesale volumes for the period on strong demand and improved chip supply.

The British automaker, in its earnings statement for the second quarter, had forecast a positive cash flow for the second half of fiscal year 2023 and "near breakeven" for the full year.

Tata Motors, which acquired JLR in 2008, had earlier set a target of 1 billion pounds of free cash flow for the fiscal year.

Meanwhile, December quarter wholesales – excluding its joint venture in China – were up 15% from a year earlier at 79,591 units.

Retail numbers for the three months ended Dec. 31, were up 5.9% on a year-on-year basis at 84,827 units.

The total order book at December-end rose by around 10,000 to 215,000 client orders from Sept. 30, Jaguar said, adding that demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender comprised 74% of the order book.

JLR's performance is key to India's Tata Motors as it contributes nearly 60% to the group's revenue from operations.

However, wholesale volumes in China, Jaguar's biggest market where it produces cars from Changshu, were down 13% compared to the previous quarter due to COVID-19 impact, Jaguar said in a statement.

JLR is expected to report its results for the third quarter on Jan. 25.

 

