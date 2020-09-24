Jaguar Land Rover set to drive in iconic SUV Defender in India on 15 October

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Thursday said it will launch its iconic SUV Land Rover Defender in India on 15 October.

The company has also opened the bookings for the model.

"It will be a proud moment for Land Rover to bring the iconic new Defender for the first time in India since we entered the country in 2009," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

It will also be a significant milestone for the overall auto industry in India to witness the launch of a vehicle which enjoys legendary cult status across the globe, he added.

In line with its status, an immersive and highly engaging digital launch event has been planned to mark its arrival in the country, Suri said.

The company in a statement said, "The New Defender is a modern 4x4 that traces its lineage of over 70 years back to the original Land Rover; a vehicle that opened up new roads and new opportunities around the world."

The statement further added, "Witness the icon at ‘The World of Defender’, a unique and immersive digital experience that celebrates everything that is Defender."

Land Rover portfolio in India currently comprises Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Sport, Discovery and Range Rover.

JLR currently sells its vehicles through 27 dealerships across 24 cities in India.

*With inputs from agencies

