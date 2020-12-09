Jaguar to launch special edition Jaguar F-Type

OPEN APP
This will be the company’s first-ever SV Bespoke limited edition and it claims it will also be the rarest F-TYPE
1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2020, 10:50 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Just 60 examples of these all-wheel-drive sports cars will be available for sale worldwide
  • The company claims that each one of these 60 cars will be hand-finished by experts at SV Bespoke

Jaguar is marking the 60th anniversary of the E-type sports car in 2021 with the introduction of a new limited-edition 575PS V8 Supercharged F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition. Just 60 examples of these all-wheel-drive sports cars will be available for sale worldwide. The company claims that each one of these 60 cars will be hand-finished by experts at SV Bespoke.

The specification includes solid Sherwood Green paintwork, an original E-type colour that hasn’t been offered on a new Jaguar since the 1960s, and extended duo-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather interior trim.

The new limited-run model also features an aluminium console finisher inspired by the E-type’s rear-view mirror casing, the E-type 60th anniversary logo embossed on the headrests of the lightweight Performance seats and E-type 60 badging shared with the limited-edition E-type 60 Collection vehicles announced by Jaguar Classic earlier this year.

This will be the company’s first-ever SV Bespoke limited edition and it claims it will also be the rarest F-TYPE. The design is a testament to Jaguar’s sports car design lineage.

The F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition is available in both Coupé and Convertible body styles with exclusive Diamond-Turned Gloss Black 20-inch forged alloy wheels, Gloss Black and Chrome exterior accents and black brake calipers.

Launched in December 2019, the new F-TYPE R – which forms the basis of the new F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition – is exclusively all-wheel drive and features revised dampers, anti-roll bars and rear suspension knuckles for heightened driver engagement. The car’s supercharged V8 produces 575PS power and 700Nm of torque.

The company claims a sprint time of 0-60mph of just 3.5 seconds. The maximum speed is electronically-limited at 186mph (almost 300 km/h).

