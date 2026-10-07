Jaguar Type 01 electric GT debuts after 2-year brand overhaul: Price, range, performance revealed

Jaguar unveiled its first new all-electric model, the Type 01, in New York on Tuesday, 6 October. The four-door Grand Tourer is the first production model in Jaguar's plans to define itself as a full-fledged electric luxury brand. It starts at $130,500 in the US and £130,000 in the UK, according to Jaguar.

The release comes almost two years after Jaguar's November 2024 rebranding, which came under online fire. The company unveiled a new visual identity and campaign featuring brightly clad models and taglines such as “Live Vivid”, “Delete Ordinary” and “Copy Nothing”. The campaign was missing a car, prompting criticism from many, including Elon Musk. At the time, Jaguar said it was taking a “bold and disruptive approach”, reported Sky News.

Type 01 brings nearly 1,000 hp

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The new Type 01 is a significant departure from Jaguar's previous line. According to JLR, the electric GT has an output of approximately 1,000 horsepower and accelerates from 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds.

Jaguar's range is up to 450 miles, while it's rated for up to 320 miles at highway speeds. The car is distinguished by a long bonnet, based on those of the classic E-Type, a low roofline, frameless doors and a camera-based "rear-view" system rather than the conventional rear window.

Jaguar describes the Type 01 as its “most technically advanced, powerful and aerodynamic” model yet.

Price puts Jaguar firmly in luxury territory

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The price tags mark the model as a high-end luxury EV.

The launch also comes as other established luxury manufacturers expand their electric portfolios. There are early signs from Ferrari and Bentley that traditional performance and luxury brands are also putting their first EV models on the road in 2026, while testing demand for their high price tags.

Jaguar bets on radical reset

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Jaguar will also phase out the production of its existing models in 2024 and 2025 to make way for an all-electric future. The Type 01 is likely to be the first of three new electric Jaguar models.

Since the rebrand, the company has undergone several major changes. Design chief Gerry McGovern stepped down, JLR severed ties with the agency behind the campaign, and the automaker has appointed a new chief executive.