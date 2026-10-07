Jaguar Type 01 electric GT debuts after 2-year brand overhaul: Price, range, performance revealed

Jaguar unveiled its first new all-electric model, the Type 01, in New York on Tuesday, 6 October. The four-door Grand Tourer is the first production model in Jaguar's plans to define itself as a full-fledged electric luxury brand. It starts at $130,500 in the US and £130,000 in the UK, according to Jaguar.

The release comes almost two years after Jaguar's November 2024 rebranding, which came under online fire. The company unveiled a new visual identity and campaign featuring brightly clad models and taglines such as “Live Vivid”, “Delete Ordinary” and “Copy Nothing”. The campaign was missing a car, prompting criticism from many, including Elon Musk. At the time, Jaguar said it was taking a “bold and disruptive approach”, reported Sky News.

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Type 01 brings nearly 1,000 hp

Jaguar Type 01

The new Type 01 is a significant departure from Jaguar's previous line. According to JLR, the electric GT has an output of approximately 1,000 horsepower and accelerates from 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds.

Jaguar's range is up to 450 miles, while it's rated for up to 320 miles at highway speeds. The car is distinguished by a long bonnet, based on those of the classic E-Type, a low roofline, frameless doors and a camera-based "rear-view" system rather than the conventional rear window.

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Jaguar describes the Type 01 as its “most technically advanced, powerful and aerodynamic” model yet.

Price puts Jaguar firmly in luxury territory

Jaguar Type 01

The price tags mark the model as a high-end luxury EV.

The launch also comes as other established luxury manufacturers expand their electric portfolios. There are early signs from Ferrari and Bentley that traditional performance and luxury brands are also putting their first EV models on the road in 2026, while testing demand for their high price tags.

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Jaguar bets on radical reset

Jaguar Type 01

Jaguar will also phase out the production of its existing models in 2024 and 2025 to make way for an all-electric future. The Type 01 is likely to be the first of three new electric Jaguar models.

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Since the rebrand, the company has undergone several major changes. Design chief Gerry McGovern stepped down, JLR severed ties with the agency behind the campaign, and the automaker has appointed a new chief executive.

The launch comes as JLR continues to deal with the financial and operational fallout from a cyberattack that disrupted production in 2025. In September, the company said it would reduce its workforce by 4,000 as part of a cost-cutting initiative.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.