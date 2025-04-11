Janhvi Kapoor receives violet Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder as Gift from Ananya Birla: Check price, top speed and more

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has added a stunning new luxury car to her impressive collection, thanks to a special gift from her close friend Ananya Birla. A recent video making rounds online captures the delivery of a brand-new violet Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder, reportedly gifted to Kapoor by Birla.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder: Prices The luxury vehicle, known for its performance and iconic design, comes with a price tag ranging between ₹4 crore and ₹4.99 crore in India.

In the video, the sports car is seen parked alongside a large gift box that carries the message “With love, Ananya Birla.” The gesture quickly caught public attention, with many noting Kapoor’s well-documented interest in premium cars and fashion.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder: Exterior The Huracán Evo Spyder is engineered to maintain aerodynamic efficiency and structural rigidity despite being a convertible. Its design integrates several aerodynamic elements including front hood inlets, sculpted exhausts, and side air intakes—all working together to enhance both form and function.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder:Interior The interior of the vehicle features a state-of-the-art 8.4-inch touchscreen system located in the centre console, from which the car’s dynamics and entertainment functions can be accessed. The cabin materials reflect a commitment to high-quality Italian craftsmanship, with finishes available in leather, Alcantara, and Lamborghini’s own Carbon Skin—a lightweight, carbon-fibre material exclusive to the brand.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder: Engine Powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine, the Huracán Evo Spyder delivers 640 CV (470 kW) at 8,000 rpm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 325 km/h, placing it firmly in the supercar category.