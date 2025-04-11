Hello User
Janhvi Kapoor receives violet Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder as Gift from Ananya Birla: Check price, top speed and more

Janhvi Kapoor receives violet Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder as Gift from Ananya Birla: Check price, top speed and more

Livemint

Janhvi Kapoor received a violet Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder from her friend Ananya Birla, as seen in a viral delivery video. The luxury car, priced between 4 crore and 4.99 crore in India, showcases high performance and exquisite design.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has added a stunning new luxury car to her impressive collection, thanks to a special gift from her close friend Ananya Birla.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has added a stunning new luxury car to her impressive collection, thanks to a special gift from her close friend Ananya Birla. A recent video making rounds online captures the delivery of a brand-new violet Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder, reportedly gifted to Kapoor by Birla.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder: Prices

The luxury vehicle, known for its performance and iconic design, comes with a price tag ranging between 4 crore and 4.99 crore in India.

In the video, the sports car is seen parked alongside a large gift box that carries the message “With love, Ananya Birla." The gesture quickly caught public attention, with many noting Kapoor’s well-documented interest in premium cars and fashion.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder: Exterior

The Huracán Evo Spyder is engineered to maintain aerodynamic efficiency and structural rigidity despite being a convertible. Its design integrates several aerodynamic elements including front hood inlets, sculpted exhausts, and side air intakes—all working together to enhance both form and function.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder:Interior

The interior of the vehicle features a state-of-the-art 8.4-inch touchscreen system located in the centre console, from which the car’s dynamics and entertainment functions can be accessed. The cabin materials reflect a commitment to high-quality Italian craftsmanship, with finishes available in leather, Alcantara, and Lamborghini’s own Carbon Skin—a lightweight, carbon-fibre material exclusive to the brand.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder: Engine

Powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine, the Huracán Evo Spyder delivers 640 CV (470 kW) at 8,000 rpm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 325 km/h, placing it firmly in the supercar category.

As of now, neither Kapoor nor Birla has made an official comment on the gift. However, the video continues to circulate widely, drawing interest from automobile enthusiasts and fans alike.

