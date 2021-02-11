January domestic passenger vehicles wholesales rise 11% YoY

NEW DELHI: Domestic wholesale dispatches of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers rose for the sixth consecutive month in January, as manufacturers increased inventory at dealerships after better-than-expected retail sales during November-December depleted stocks.

Dispatches of passenger vehicles rose 11.1% year-on-year 2,76,554 units in January, driven by demand for compact cars and entry sport utility vehicles in rural, semi-urban and some urban markets, as per data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Thursday.

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

Indicating a sustained increase in demand in urban areas, dispatches of utility vehicles grew 37.26% y-o-y to 11,1494 units.

Passenger car sales, however, fell 8.3% year on year to 1,53,224 units last month.

The growth in dispatches is also a result of a low base in the corresponding period last year, when auto makers had seen sales decline as a consequence of economic slowdown and increase in vehicle prices due to change in emission and safety norms.

Automobile sales in India are counted as factory dispatches and not retail sales.

In the two-wheeler segment, scooter sales rose a tad over 9% to 45,4315 units as economic activity in urban areas continues. Motorcycles dispatches grew 5.1% to 9,16,365 units, led by demand for entry and executive-level bikes in rural and semi-urban markets, albeit on a low base. Total two-wheeler sales were up 6.6% at 1,429,928 units.

Sales of two wheelers picked up faster compared to the other segments due to quicker recovery in demand in rural and semi-urban areas. A good summer crop aided by normal monsoon and a slower rise in new covid-19 infection aided recovery in rural markets. Over the last two months though sales of entry-level motorcycles have softened as public transport resumed across the country.

Siam did not provide wholesale dispatch numbers of commercial vehicles for January.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via