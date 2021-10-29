Japan ALI Technologies has developed world’s first flying bike or hoverbike XTURISMO. They have been developing it since 2017. The startup has also started accepting booking for it. They have also revealed the video of the flying bike. The XTURISMO Limited Edition will not only be a new means of transportation, but also an icon of air mobility.

Orders for this the XTURISMO will be accepted starting with the unveiling event on October 26, and delivery is planned for the first half of 2022. More information will be available on the official website.

The XTURISMO Limited Edition costs 77.7 million yen (nearly 5.10 crore), which includes taxes and insurance premiums.

The XTURISMO flying bike weighs around 300 kilogrammes. The flying bike has a length of 3.7 metres, a width of 2.4 metres, and a height of 1.5 metres. Sadly, it can only accommodate one pilot. The flying bike has a cruising time of 30 to 40 minutes. The hoverbike's top speed has yet to be revealed by the company, but it was seen clocking around 100 kmph during the demonstration.

“A.L.I. Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that the XTURISMO Limited Edition, the world’s first practical hoverbike, which has been under development for some time," said ALI Technologies.

XTURISMO Limited Edition, as a specially designed model, boasts a sleek and stylish form. This model is based on the desire to bring new sensations and experiences to mankind, a high-performance machine that runs through the sky.

