Revolutionising Indian roads: Insights from Japan Mobility Show 2025

The ongoing Japan Mobility Show (JMS) 2025 has uncovered some exciting concepts and technologies. Japanese auto manufacturers, being large shareholders of the Indian automobile market, have showcased some exciting products at the event that will have an India connection in the near future. Suzuki, Honda and Toyota showcased some of the most spectacular products at the event, some in conceptualised form and some in near-production guise. The key theme every automaker adopted for their showcased products and technology at the event is the industry's multi-way approach to carbon neutrality, through cleaner powertrain solutions, which encompass not just battery electric vehicles, but hybrids, plug-in fuel cell electric vehicles, hydrogen cell electric vehicles, etc.

Here are the key takeaways from the Japan Mobility Show 2025 for the Indian automobile enthusiasts.

Auto OEMs reiterate India's importance as a key global market From Suzuki to Honda, major global auto manufacturers that showcased their products and technology at the event have re-emphasised India's importance as a key global market. Several concepts and production-ready models showcased at the event were confirmed for the Indian passenger vehicle market, highlighting the country's strategic importance for these auto OEMs. Some of the noteworthy mentions from the JMS 2025, bound to launch in India, include the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Honda 0 Alpha and Honda 0 SUV. Also, Toyota may locally produce the Land Cruiser FJ.

Suzuki (Maruti Suzuki in India) Suzuki Motor Corporation showcased several concepts at the JMS 2025, under its theme ‘By Your Side’. The concept cars showcased at the event by the Japanese auto giant include the Vision e-Sky BEV minicar, Fronx FFV, Victoris CBG, and XBee. While the Fronx FFV has already been confirmed for the launch in India, which will be capable of running on up to 85% ethanol-blended petrol, the Victoris CBG is another key product that may launch in the country in the near future. The XBee could be a capable Tata Punch challenger, if launched here and considering Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) Chairman RS Bhargava's hint of considering more smaller cars for the Indian market, we may see this micro SUV coming to the country.

Honda Honda unveiled the new 0 Series of cars at the JMS 2025. The lineup comprised multiple electric vehicles across bodystyle segments. Built with the philosophy, ‘Thin, Light, Wise’, Honda 0 Alpha SUV previews an electric SUV that would arrive in the Indian market soon. Also, Honda has committed to launching at least 10 cars in India, including 7 SUVs by 2030. One of them will be a sub-compact SUV, which will mark the brand's entry into the highly competitive segment. The automaker also committed to taking a multi-powertrain approach for the Indian market, including ICE, hybrids and EVs.