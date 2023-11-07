Japanese Automakers Face Stay-or-Go Decision in China
SummaryForeign automakers are increasingly being edged out of China by local rivals including electric-vehicle leader BYD.
TOKYO—Struggling to compete with homegrown electric-vehicle makers in China, Japanese automakers are looking at whether to cut their losses and focus resources on warding off Chinese rivals in other stronghold markets.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more