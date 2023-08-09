Japanese Carmakers See Next Few Years as Fight for Survival in China
The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 05:27 PM IST
Summary
- Honda, Nissan, Mazda and others rush to add electric vehicles to match Chinese competitors
TOKYO—Japanese automakers are overhauling their operations in China after getting hit by local competition, with some warning that the next few years will determine whether they can stay afloat in the world’s largest car market.
