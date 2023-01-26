Japan's Suzuki to invest $35 billion through 2030 in EVs2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 04:57 PM IST
TOKYO : Suzuki Motor Corp will invest 4.5 trillion yen ($34.8 billion) through fiscal 2030 in research, development and capital spending to make battery electric vehicles (EVs), it said on Thursday.
