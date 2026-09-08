Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Edition launched at ₹2.09 lakh, offers 5 new colour options

Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The special edition offers five colour options, exclusive graphics and All Stars branding, while the mechanical package remains unchanged.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated8 Sep 2026, 12:24 PM IST
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Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Edition has been launched in India.
Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Edition has been launched in India.(Jawa yezdi motorcycles)

The Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Edition is available in India, priced from 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new version was introduced by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, at the Global Chess League 2026 on 5 September. The motorcycle gets a new paint scheme, chequered graphics and All Stars branding, while its mechanical package remains unchanged.

The new edition builds on Jawa's existing All Stars brand with the launch of 42 FJ All Stars last month. The Bobber version is designed for those who want to adjust their bike's finish without altering the engine or cycle components. The 42 Bobber All Stars comes in five colours, and the Black Mirror variant costs the highest, at 2.20 lakh.

Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars: What's new

The All Stars Edition comes in five colours: Mystic Copper, Jasper Red, Silver Knight, Shadow Black and Black Mirror. For the Silver Knight variant, a chequered pattern is used, drawn primarily from motorsport and chess, and also inspired by black-and-silver racing cars. Shadow Black receives a matte-black finish. All variants are also All-Stars-badged.

ColourEx-showroom price
Mystic Copper 2.09 lakh
Jasper Red 2.16 lakh
Silver Knight 2.18 lakh
Shadow Black 2.18 lakh
Black Mirror 2.20 lakh
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The Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars continues with the 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars: Engine and hardware

The Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars continues with its 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox, with 29.9 hp at 7,500 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The bike will also receive a slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS.

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The seat height is 740 mm, the kerb weight is 177 kg and the fuel tank is 12.5 litres. Telescopic forks at the front and a gas-filled rear monoshock handle the suspension duties.

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The motorcycle has a 740mm seat height, 177kg kerb weight and 12.5-litre fuel tank.

Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars: Rivals compared

While the entry price is lower than that of the All Stars Bobber, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be available from 1.87 lakh. However, the Jawa's 334 cc engine is rated at 29.9 hp, whereas the Classic 350's is rated at 20.21 hp.

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The Honda H'ness CB350 is another option, which begins at 1.94 lakh. The 348.36 cc engine produces 21.07 horsepower, and the Jawa produces 29.9 horsepower. The H'ness also comes in at 181 kg, whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber is 177 kg.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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