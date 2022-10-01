Jawa 42 Bobber launched in India: Price, feature and other details

Jawa 42 Bobber launched in India: Price, feature and other details1 min read . 01:30 PM IST
- Jawa 42 Bobber comes with chopped fenders and low single seat with fat tyres. It comes with a brighter finish and features forwardset footpegs.
Jawa Yezdi has introduced the all-new Jawa 42 Bobber in India. It comes with a starting price of ₹2,06,500 (ex-showroom). The top-end model will cost ₹2,09,000 (ex-showroom). The motorbike is the company’s most affordable bobber-style motorcycle in the Indian market. Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle comes in three colour variants – Mystic Copper, Moonstone White, and a dual-tone Jasper Red.
Jawa Yezdi has introduced the all-new Jawa 42 Bobber in India. It comes with a starting price of ₹2,06,500 (ex-showroom). The top-end model will cost ₹2,09,000 (ex-showroom). The motorbike is the company’s most affordable bobber-style motorcycle in the Indian market. Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle comes in three colour variants – Mystic Copper, Moonstone White, and a dual-tone Jasper Red.
Retaining the company’s signature minimalist body work, Jawa 42 Bobber comes with chopped fenders and low single seat with fat tyres. It comes with a brighter finish and features forwardset footpegs.
Retaining the company’s signature minimalist body work, Jawa 42 Bobber comes with chopped fenders and low single seat with fat tyres. It comes with a brighter finish and features forwardset footpegs.
Powering the motorcycle is the 334cc single-cylinder engine that is said to deliver 30 hp and 32.74 Nm of torque. The engine on Jawa 42 Bobber comes mated with a six-speed transmission. It gets a Continental dual-channel ABS as standard. Jawa Yezdi has also retained the suspension setup on the bike.
Powering the motorcycle is the 334cc single-cylinder engine that is said to deliver 30 hp and 32.74 Nm of torque. The engine on Jawa 42 Bobber comes mated with a six-speed transmission. It gets a Continental dual-channel ABS as standard. Jawa Yezdi has also retained the suspension setup on the bike.
Commenting on the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends said “With the Perak, we created an all-new ‘Factory Custom’ segment in the country and its popularity and fan following is not hidden from anyone. The new 42 Bobber combines the best of both worlds blending the performance & individuality of a bobber with the youthfulness & vibrancy of the 42."
Commenting on the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends said “With the Perak, we created an all-new ‘Factory Custom’ segment in the country and its popularity and fan following is not hidden from anyone. The new 42 Bobber combines the best of both worlds blending the performance & individuality of a bobber with the youthfulness & vibrancy of the 42."
Jawa 42 Bobber: Price list
Jawa 42 Bobber: Price list
Jawa 42 Bobber (Mystic Copper) - ₹2,06,500
Jawa 42 Bobber (Mystic Copper) - ₹2,06,500
Jawa 42 Bobber (Moonstone White) - ₹2,07,500
Jawa 42 Bobber (Moonstone White) - ₹2,07,500
Jawa 42 Bobber (Jasper Red) - ₹2,09,187
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Jawa 42 Bobber (Jasper Red) - ₹2,09,187
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
As mentioned above, the Jawa 42 Bobber rider seat offers a new rider’s triangle. Its seat comes with two-step adjustability and can be moved front and back as per the rider's choice.
As mentioned above, the Jawa 42 Bobber rider seat offers a new rider’s triangle. Its seat comes with two-step adjustability and can be moved front and back as per the rider's choice.