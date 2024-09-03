Jawa 42 FJ 350 launched in India, priced at ₹1.99 lakh; rivals Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check features and design
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the Jawa 42 FJ 350 with a more aggressive design and bold 'Jawa' branding on its tear-drop fuel tank.
Indian motorcycle brand Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a new variant of its popular 42 model, dubbed the Jawa 42 FJ 350. This latest iteration features a more aggressive design compared to the standard 42, highlighted by a distinctive tear-drop fuel tank adorned with bold 'Jawa' branding.