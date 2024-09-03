Indian motorcycle brand Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a new variant of its popular 42 model, dubbed the Jawa 42 FJ 350. This latest iteration features a more aggressive design compared to the standard 42, highlighted by a distinctive tear-drop fuel tank adorned with bold 'Jawa' branding.

The Jawa 42 FJ 350 showcases not only a fresh aesthetic but also an enhanced engine, with prices starting at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new model is notably different from the recently refreshed Jawa 42, both in appearance and technical specifications. It incorporates the more powerful 334 cc engine from the Jawa 350, setting it apart from its predecessor.

While the side panels and fenders remain similar to those on the standard version, the seat and handlebar have been redesigned, offering a more focused riding stance. The motorcycle also features uniquely designed alloy wheels with a machined finish, upswept exhausts, and an offset fuel tank cap, adding to its sporty appeal.

In terms of features, the Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes equipped with an LED headlight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, and an assist and slipper clutch, ensuring a modern riding experience.

Under the hood, the 42 FJ 350 is powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been significantly refined from the previous version found in the Jawa 350. This engine delivers 22 bhp and 28 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission. Additionally, the bike's hardware includes telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks with preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Bookings for this bike are open now, and the company will soon begin delivery. In terms of competition, the Jawa 42 FJ is set to directly rival the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Royal Enfield Class 350.

