In a viral video that was being shared throughout the past week, a railway pointsman was seen saving a child who had fallen on the tracks. Pointsman Mayur Shelke was lauded for his selflessness. Jawa Motorcycles chief also noted the bravery of the pointsman and announced that the company will be gifting a Jawa bike in order to honor the brave deed.

The railway official was handed over the bike on Friday at his residence. The company decided to gift a Jawa Forty Two, Golden Stripes Nebula Blue variant.

A tweet from the official handle of the company stated, "We were honored to meet Pointsman #MayurShelke at his residence & hand over the Jawa forty two Golden Stripes Nebula Blue as appreciation for his selfless bravery as part of the #JawaHeroes initiative. More power to you Mayur & loads of respect from the Jawa family & #Kommuniti."

A video recently went viral in which a railway pointsman Mayur Shelke, saved the life of a six-year-old boy who was struggling to get off the tracks. The video also caught the attention of Anupam Thareja, director at Jawa Motorcycles and subsequently garnered praise from Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman, Anand Mahindra.

Thareja also announced that Jawa Motorcycles would like to present the railway official with a Jawa bike for saving the life of the child, under the Jawa Heroes initiative.

In a tweet Thareja said, “Pointsman Mayur Shelke's courage has the Jawa Motorcycles family in awe. Humbled by his act of exemplary bravery, truly the stuff of legends. And we'd like to honour this brave gentleman by awarding him with a Jawa Motorcycle as part of the #JawaHeroes initiative."

He further said, “The entire @jawamotorcycles family sends across a heartfelt cheer to Pointsman Mayur Shelke. Our ongoing #JawaHeroes initiative recognises real heroes from all corners of India, and we're honoured to have him ride as part of the #Kommuniti."

Responding to the tweet by Thareja, Anand Mahindra also expressed awe for the superhero-like bravery of the railway pointsman. In his tweet, he said, “Mayur Shelke didn’t have a costume or cape, but he showed more courage than the bravest movie SuperHero. All of us at the Jawa family salute him. In difficult times, Mayur has shown us that we just have to look around us for everyday people who show us the way to a better world."

The ministry of railways also announced an award of ₹50,000 for railway pointsman Shelke who saved the life of the child while risking his own at the Vangani station near Mumbai. The staff of Central Railway also honoured Shelke's efforts and felicitated him on Tuesday afternoon.





