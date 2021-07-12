Jawa Motorcycles on Sunday launched two new colour options as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh to celebrate India’s victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. The Jawa will now be available in two colors – Khakhkee and Midnight Gray – inspired by the armed forces.

The Jawa Special Edition has the tricolor on the fuel tank along with the Indian Army insignia.

"50 years ago, the Indian Armed Forces stood up to aggression & brought home a resounding victory in one of the shortest wars in history. We’re proud to celebrate #SwarnimVijayVarsh, marking 50 years of the 1971 War Victory, with an ode to the #ForeverHeroes – the #JawaKhakhi,' Jawa Motorcycles said on Twitter announcing the launch of the bike.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, congratulated the Jawa team, adding, "Incredibly proud of this dedication to the #ForeverHeroes of the Indian Armed Forces by team. What an honour to be able to feature the Indian Army insignia on the new #JawaKhakhi and #JawaMidnightGrey."

Incredibly proud of this dedication to the #ForeverHeroes of the Indian Armed Forces by team @jawamotorcycles. What an honour to be able to feature the Indian Army insignia on the new #JawaKhakhi and #JawaMidnightGrey. @reach_anupam @BRustomjeehttps://t.co/lkLmEtqcgd https://t.co/1NFjzSupzg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2021

The Jawa Special Edition is priced at 1.93 lakh (Delhi ex-showroom), making it around 15,000 more expensive than the Forty Two and 6,000 more dearthan the standard Jawa.

Customers can book the special edition motorcycle online at the company’s website.

