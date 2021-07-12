Jawa Motorcycles has launched two new colours Khakhi and Midnight Grey. The two paint schemes are developed to commemorate India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. The two bikes not only feature Army colour themes but also come with Indian Army insignia to pay homage to the soldiers and the institution.

View Full Image The Midnight Grey colour of Jawa

View Full Image The Khakhi colour of the new Jawa

The new Jawa Special Edition has tricolour on the fuel tank along with the Indian Army insignia. The company claims that these will be the first commercial bikes to get the army insignia. The emblem has been placed right at the centre of the tank to keep reminding the rider about the special status of the bike. The emblem is also flanked by tricolour stripes, running from the fuel cap t the seat.

View Full Image The Indian Army insignia to commemorate the 1971 victory

In terms of aesthetics, the paint on the two new bikes have a matte finish all across including the engine assembly. The engine and the alloys on the two bikes have been completely blacked out to match the paint scheme. However, the engine does feature brushed fins.

The seats have also received an upgrade, Classic Legends claims that the two bikes get enhanced seats with the redesigned seat pan and cushioning, in order to provide more comfort. The suspension setup has also been retuned for better ride quality as well as more ground clearance.

View Full Image The new re-designed seat pan is expected to provide comfort

The new colours will only be made available in the Dual ABS version of motorcycles, which adds to the motorcycles' handling prowess.

The new bikes have been priced at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new special edition bike demand a premium of ₹15,000 compared to the Jawa Forty Two. The standard Jawa is ₹6,000 cheaper than the new special editions.

View Full Image It comes with blacked out engine assembly

The two bikes will only be available with Dual ABS. The Jawa Motorcylces can be booked via the company's website.

View Full Image The classic canopy look also is making a comeback

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.