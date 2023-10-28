Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali offers: EMIs starting at just ₹1888, extended warranty and more
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is celebrating Diwali with exclusive promotions. Customers can now enjoy the benefit of affordable EMIs starting at just 1,888, accompanied by an extended warranty of four years or 50,000 km, reported HT Auto. The Jawa motorcycle range comprises the Jawa, Jawa 42, 42 Bobber, and Perak models, while the Yezdi lineup features the Roaster, Scrambler, and Adventure models. These limited-time offers are sure to enhance your Diwali celebration.