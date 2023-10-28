Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is celebrating Diwali with exclusive promotions. Customers can now enjoy the benefit of affordable EMIs starting at just 1,888, accompanied by an extended warranty of four years or 50,000 km, reported HT Auto. The Jawa motorcycle range comprises the Jawa, Jawa 42, 42 Bobber, and Perak models, while the Yezdi lineup features the Roaster, Scrambler, and Adventure models. These limited-time offers are sure to enhance your Diwali celebration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has unveiled upgraded versions of the Jawa 42 and the Roadster. These premium variants feature subtle cosmetic alterations. The starting price for the Jawa 42 range is now ₹1,89,142, and the Yezdi Roadster range begins at ₹2,06,142 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Interestingly, the Roadster has undergone modifications to enhance its touring capabilities. Changes include repositioning the footpegs forward and raising the handlebar. Additionally, the Roadster features cosmetic enhancements such as a sportier knee recess, newly designed alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish, bar-end mirrors, updated handlebar grips, and a Raven texture finish on the engine and exhaust. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The motorcycle is equipped with factory-fitted exhausts featuring a fresh design intended to produce a vibrant, rorty sound. The new Roadster will be available in four new color options, comprising three dual-tone themes - Rush Hour Red, Forest Green, and Lunar White - as well as a solid theme - Shadow Grey.

Recently, the Jawa 42 was introduced with a fresh dual-tone variant. It features updated clear lens turn indicators, a new set of alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish, and a redesigned dimpled fuel tank. Jawa has also revamped several elements such as the bash plate, bar-end mirrors, and handlebars.

Furthermore, the engine and exhaust components have received a Raven texture finish, accentuating the contrast of the premium dual-tone color schemes. In terms of color options, the Jawa 42 will now offer Cosmic Rock, Infinity Black, Starship Blue, and Celestial Copper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

