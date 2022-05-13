Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles flagged off the annual Taktsang Trail Ride from Dimapur with 14 riders riding across the landscape of the North-Eastern states. During the ride, the Jawa and Yezdi bikers will cover around 1,000 kms on riding through the unexplored corners of the North East. The riders will cover places like Khonoma, Dimapur, Itanagar, Jorhat, and Tezpur before culminating the ride in Guwahati.

Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles has 12 dealerships in the North East region and will set up five more dealerships by the upcoming quarter.

The Taktsang Trail ride has been introduced in the Jawa-Yezdi Nomad’s ride calendar to discover and explore the region’s gems on challenging riding routes and exceptionally scenic landscape. The ride will also traverse through Dimapur, Jorhat, Itanagar, Tezpur, and Guwahati, where the company has already established a strong presence with its dealership and service network. Through the course of this ride, the Nomads will also be accompanied by riders from the Indian Army in the region and will offer homage to the bravery of the armed forces.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “With the Taktsang trail, we want to share a breathtaking experience for our participating riders. This unexplored trail will provide the right terrain and majestic routes, while testing the capabilities of our entire line-up of Motorcycles from Jawa and Yezdi. The riders will be able to enjoy the newly launched Yezdi range of motorcycles, but the Jawa and Jawa 42 will also enthrall the riders with their presence in the line-up. Riding the legendary Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on this trail will be memorable for the Nomads."

The ride started from the Khonoma, Asia's first green village, reaching Dimapur, at the site of the upcoming Jawa-Yezdis flagship store in Nagaland. Post-Dimapur, the riders will arrive at Nemati Ghats on the Brahmaputra River banks. The ride from Nemati to Itanagar, covering Majuli, North Lakhimkur, and Nirjuli, will see the bikers passing through the fields of Assam. Post Itanagar, in the Nameri National Forest reserve and Pakke Tiger reserve, the riders will be passing through the home of not just the tiger but elephants, rare species of birds and fish in the Jia Bharali River.