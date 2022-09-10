Jeep Avenger electric SUV unveiled during 4xe Day 2022: What we know so far

The Avenger is the smallest SUV from Jeep to launch in Europe in the first half of next year. It will be the first to use Stellantis’ STLA Small platform. There will also be a mild hybrid Avenger that would use the CMP platform but details about its powertrain are not much available. More upcoming details about the Avenger will be unraveled on October 17 during the 2022 Paris Motor Show.