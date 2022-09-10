Jeep Avenger electric SUV unveiled during 4xe Day 2022: What we know so far

The Avenger is the smallest SUV from Jeep to launch in Europe in the first half of next year. It will be the first to use Stellantis’ STLA Small platform. There will also be a mild hybrid Avenger that would use the CMP platform.
Jeep, an auto manufacturer unveiled three new electric SUVs - the Avenger, Recon and Wagoneer S during the 4xe Day 2022. Additionally, a fourth SUV was also teased during the event that Jeep stats will preview the future of the brand but nothing else was revealed about it. The SUV automaker has also announced that it would launch electrified, 4xe versions of all its models.
The Avenger is the smallest SUV from Jeep to launch in Europe in the first half of next year. It will be the first to use Stellantis’ STLA Small platform. There will also be a mild hybrid Avenger that would use the CMP platform but details about its powertrain are not much available. More upcoming details about the Avenger will be unraveled on October 17 during the 2022 Paris Motor Show.
The automaker claims that the small EV SUV has an estimated range of around 400km. It would be powered by Jeep’s electric motors that can produce up to 95hp with two four four fitted depending on the variant. Additionally, it can produce up to 400hp with four motors. The Avenger will also come in two and four-wheel drive versions. Jeep also claims that it will give the Avenger ‘impressive’ ground clearance, good breakover and approach angles.
At the moment, it is confirmed that the Avenger will be sold in Europe, Japan and South Korea. Interestingly, it is expected to be launched in India in future.
Jeep previewed the exterior design of the Avenger in March this year. The entry level SUV gets the trademark grille, which is closed off on the EV version and sports an ‘e’ logo to emphasise the model’s electric credentials. Its headlamps get a split layout with thin LED daytime running lamps positioned right below the bonnet line.
In profile, the electric SUV gets pronounced wheel arches, a strong shoulder line and notable amounts of black body cladding to add to its SUV. The rear features squared off tail lamps with X-shaped lights. The tailgate also sports an ‘e’ logo on the bottom left corner, and the bumper also has a bunch of black body cladding and a faux skid plate.
