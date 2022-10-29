Jeep Avenger petrol model unveiled: Check out all details here

After the announcement of the Jeep Avenger EC, the focus now shifted to the petrol-powered Avenger, the automaker’s smallest SUV. It will go on sale in Europe initially, and its engine and powertrain details have now been revealed via the configurator on its website.
The Jeep Avenger would be powered by a 100hp, 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and have a front-wheel drive layout. This is the same engine which also powers the India-spec Citroen C3’s trim but puts out 110 hp. The Avenger’s engine will only be paired to a manual gearbox as there is no word on the automatic transmission yet, however, for India, the C3 will come with an automatic gearbox soon. The Avenger also shares the modular CMP platform with the C3.
Both the EV and ICE versions of the Avenger SUV will get Jeep’s Selec-Terrain off-road modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Snow), which change various parameters depending on the mode. The Avenger EV offers 400 km of range and puts out 154hp, 260Nm from its electric motors that are powered by a Stellantis-built 54kWh battery.
The Avenger also gets the traditional seven-slot grille which is flanked by headlamps that have a split layout with thin LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) positioned right below the bonnet line. Its other exterior features include the 18-inch alloy wheels, a strong shoulder line, squared-off tail lamps with X-shaped LED lights and notable amounts of black body cladding.
The interior layout of the Avenger has a minimalist theme with the highlight being the large 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital driver’s display. The rectangular AC vents are integrated seamlessly into the dashboard. The SUV gets ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and rain-sensing wipers, among other features.
Jeep will launch the Avenger in Europe during the first half of 2023, but it remains to be seen if the brand decides to bring the SUV to our shores. Meanwhile, Jeep is currently gearing up to launch the new Grand Cherokee in India that will rival the Mercedes GLE, BMW X5 and the Land Rover Discovery.
