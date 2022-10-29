Jeep Avenger petrol model unveiled: Check out all details here

The Jeep Avenger would be powered by a 100hp, 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and have a front-wheel drive layout. This is the same engine which also powers the India-spec Citroen C3’s trim but puts out 110 hp. The Avenger’s engine will only be paired to a manual gearbox as there is no word on the automatic transmission yet, however, for India, the C3 will come with an automatic gearbox soon. The Avenger also shares the modular CMP platform with the C3.