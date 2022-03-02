Stellantis N.V. has today announced that the Jeep brand’s first-ever fully electric SUV launching in early 2023. It also added that a preview of the new Ram 1500 BEV pickup truck arriving in 2024. These announcements were made by the CEO Carlos Tavares of Stellantis N.V. The Amsterdam-based vehicle maker has unveiled its strategic plan Dare Forward 2030 for the coming decade. Stellantis commits to becoming the industry champion in the fight against climate change, reaching carbon net zero emissions by 2038.

“Dare Forward 2030 inspires us to become so much more than we’ve ever been. We are expanding our vision, breaking the limits and embracing a new mindset, one that seeks to transform all facets of mobility for the betterment of our families, communities and the societies in which we operate," Tavares said

Stellantis leads the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions.

“Stellantis will be the industry champion in climate change mitigation, becoming carbon net zero by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030. Taking a leadership role in decarbonization, as well as a decisive step forward in the circular economy, is our contribution to a sustainable future."

“We are setting the course for 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States to be battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of this decade. We plan to have more than 75 BEVs and reach global annual BEV sales of five million vehicles by 2030."

“We are adding more powerful engines to our strong global operations. Operational excellence, speed of execution and a breakeven point of less than 50% of shipments will remain our hallmarks. We will double our Net Revenues by 2030 and sustain double-digit Adjusted Operating Income margins throughout the decade," he added.

