Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition launched: Price, features and other details

The Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition gets a new gloss black grille, a grey bumper garnish with grey wing mirrors. At the sides, this special edition SUV features dual tone 18-inch alloy wheels, body coloured cladding, along with contrasting roof rails.
The popular automaker Jeep has launched the 5th Anniversary Edition of the Compass at price of Rs. 24.44 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Moreover, its bookings have opened across the SUV’s dealerships and website. The Jeep Compass was launched in India in 2017 as a first locally assembled model and it was given a mid-life facelift the previous year.
Talking about the design and features, the Compass 5th Anniversary Edition gets a new gloss black grille, a grey bumper garnish with grey wing mirrors. At the sides, this special edition SUV features dual tone 18-inch alloy wheels, body coloured cladding, along with contrasting roof rails. Most likely, this SUV remains the same apart from an edition of the 5th Anniversary badge.
In terms of the interiors of the car, it has an all black colour scheme with piano black accents on the dashboard and a black headliner. Other interior highlights include the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, an automatic IRVM and a contrast stitching on the leather seats.
The Jeep 5th Anniversary Edition of the Compass has the same powertrain set-up as the standard SUV. It is powered by a 163hp, 1.4 litre turbo-petrol unit that is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and a 173hp, 2.0 litre diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed manual.
The SUV’s first three trims-Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle come in 4X2 configuration while the 5th Anniversary Compass gets a 4X4 system in diesel only guise which is mated with a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 4X4 system is also available in the Limited and Model S trims of the standard Compass.
It is said that this Jeep SUV competes against the premium SUVs like Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross and the Volkswagen Tiguan. To recall, Jeep will be launching the next generation Grand Cherokee in the upcoming months that will be assembled domestically.
Meanwhile, Audi has made the updated Q3 SUV available in India and has initiated bookings for the variant for a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh. Costumes can book their premium Audi SUV via Audi’s online dealerships or the myAudi Connect App.
