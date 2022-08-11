Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition launched: Price, features and other details

The popular automaker Jeep has launched the 5th Anniversary Edition of the Compass at price of Rs. 24.44 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Moreover, its bookings have opened across the SUV’s dealerships and website. The Jeep Compass was launched in India in 2017 as a first locally assembled model and it was given a mid-life facelift the previous year.

