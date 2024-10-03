Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched in India with new cosmetic and accessory upgrades: Price, features and more

Jeep India has launched a special Anniversary Edition of its Compass SUV at a price of ₹25.26 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited-edition model celebrates the brand's eight-year presence in the Indian market, reported HT Auto.

While the powertrain and fundamental design remain unchanged, the Anniversary Edition introduces several cosmetic and accessory updates that set it apart from the standard variants, adds the report.

Externally, the most significant update is the dual-tone treatment on the hood, featuring a decal on the raised centre section for a distinctive look. The grille of the SUV has also received a subtle yet noticeable enhancement, with a Velvet Red accent applied to the second of the seven slots, adding a touch of sophistication to the front fascia.

In terms of interior, the cabin of the vehicle has been refreshed with the addition of Velvet Red seat covers, giving the interior a sportier and more premium feel. In addition to the aesthetic upgrades, Jeep has also included new accessories to make the package more appealing, such as an integrated dashcam with dual-channel recording capability and white ambient lighting for a more luxurious ambience.

The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition offers seven exterior colour options: Pearl White, Silvery Moon, Brilliant Black, Exotica Red, Magnesio Grey, Techno Metallic Green, and Galaxy Blue, giving buyers a range of choices to suit their preferences.

Speaking of features, the Anniversary Edition shares much with the standard Compass. It is equipped with Uconnect and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which also comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other notable features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Jeep Life connectivity suite, wireless charging, and 17-inch alloy wheels, which are standard across other Compass variants.

While no mechanical changes have been made, the new cosmetic touches and added features make the Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition an attractive choice for enthusiasts.

