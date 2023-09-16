Jeep Compass facelift with 2WD variant launched in India at ₹20.49 lakh. Check details2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Jeep India introduces updated Compass SUV with new variant and special edition of Meridian SUV. Prices range from ₹20.49 lakh to ₹23.99 lakh.
Today, Jeep India has introduced the updated version of the Compass SUV, along with a fresh variant and a special edition of the three-row Meridian SUV. The Compass SUV will now include a 4X2 option, known as the Black Shark Edition, with prices ranging from ₹20.49 lakh to ₹23.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end model with an automatic transmission.