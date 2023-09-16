Today, Jeep India has introduced the updated version of the Compass SUV, along with a fresh variant and a special edition of the three-row Meridian SUV. The Compass SUV will now include a 4X2 option, known as the Black Shark Edition, with prices ranging from ₹20.49 lakh to ₹23.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end model with an automatic transmission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The starting price of the base Compass has been reduced by nearly ₹one lakh. Meanwhile, the new Meridian Overland Edition SUV will feature several cosmetic enhancements compared to the standard models currently available.

Whereas, the Jeep Compass 2WS Red Black Edition will be equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. This engine can deliver a maximum power output of 168 bhp and a peak torque of 350 Nm. Jeep claims that this new variant will provide a fuel efficiency of 16.2 kmpl and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 9.8 seconds. It is worth noting that Jeep has chosen not to offer a petrol version of its base SUV in the Indian market.

This special edition Compass will sit below the 4x4 automatic versions of the SUV. This updated Compass features a distinct red and black exterior color scheme. On its exterior, the edition boasts a blacked-out grille, side sills, badges, and chrome belt line. The front fenders also display the Black Shark emblem. One noteworthy alteration is the inclusion of alloy wheels borrowed from the Meridian, but with a blacked-out finish instead of a dual-tone design.

Speaking of the interior, the SUV also incorporates an all-black theme, highlighted by red accents and stitching throughout. The combination of red accents with black upholstery imparts a sporty ambiance to the cabin. Jeep has expanded the availability of automatic transmission options to lower trim levels, resulting in approximately 20 percent lower pricing for its automatic transmission models compared to previous offerings, reducing the cost of entry-level variants by nearly ₹6 lakh.