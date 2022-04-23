OPEN APP

Jeep Compass Night Eagle SUV revealed. In pictures

6 Photos . Updated: 23 Apr 2022, 04:34 PM IST Livemint
  • Jeep Compass Night Eagle SUV price starts at 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom)
Jeep Compass Night Eagle SUV.
The Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets a gloss-black finish for the grille, grille rings, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rail, ORVMs, and fog lamp bezels. 
This all-black trim of the Jeep Compass SUV gets features, including a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch instrument cluster.
Jeep Compass Night Eagle also gets Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Hill Start Assist, All-Speed Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Electronic Parking Brake for occupants’ comfort and safety.
This new Compass trim gets a piano black interior complemented by black cloth/vinyl seats with light tungsten stitching and black vinyl inserts for the door trim and IP. 
The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available with a choice between the 2.0L Multijet Turbo Diesel with a 6-speed manual transmission and the 1.4L Multiair Turbo Petrol with a 7-speed automatic transmission.
