Jeep Compass SUV gets expensive in India: Check the new price

Jeep India has raised the price of Jeep Compass in the country. The SUV has become costlier by up to ₹90,000 across all variants. The price hike is effective from September 1, 2022 and comes ahead of the festive season. After the price rise, the 1.4 turbo petrol engine variant now comes with a starting price of ₹19.29 lakh. The 2.0-litre diesel, on the other hand, is priced at ₹20.89 lakh onwards.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}