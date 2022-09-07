Jeep Compass SUV gets expensive in India: Check the new price

After the price rise, the 1.4 turbo petrol engine variant of Jeep Compass SUV now comes with a starting price of ₹19.29 lakh. The 2.0-litre diesel, on the other hand, is priced at ₹20.89 lakh onwards.
Jeep India has raised the price of Jeep Compass in the country. The SUV has become costlier by up to ₹90,000 across all variants. The price hike is effective from September 1, 2022 and comes ahead of the festive season. After the price rise, the 1.4 turbo petrol engine variant now comes with a starting price of ₹19.29 lakh. The 2.0-litre diesel, on the other hand, is priced at ₹20.89 lakh onwards.
Notably, this is the third time the company has increased the price of the Jeep Compass SUV since April this year. Jeep India then increased the price by ₹25,000. Second price hike of ₹35,000 was given in July, 2022.
Jeep Compass SUV is offered in two variants. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine model is said to deliver 163 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. While the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine can produce 172 PS power and 350 Nm torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed DCT (petrol) and a 9-speed AT (diesel).
Recently, Jeep launched the 5th Anniversary Edition of the Compass SUV at price of Rs. 24.44 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Compass 5th Anniversary Edition gets a new gloss black grille, a grey bumper garnish with grey wing mirrors. At the sides, this special edition SUV features dual tone 18-inch alloy wheels, body coloured cladding, along with contrasting roof rails. Most likely, this SUV remains the same apart from an edition of the 5th Anniversary badge.
