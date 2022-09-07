Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Jeep Compass SUV gets expensive in India: Check the new price

Jeep Compass SUV gets expensive in India: Check the new price

This is the third time when the price of Jeep Compass SUV has increased
2 min read . 03:01 PM ISTLivemint

  • After the price rise, the 1.4 turbo petrol engine variant of Jeep Compass SUV now comes with a starting price of 19.29 lakh. The 2.0-litre diesel, on the other hand, is priced at 20.89 lakh onwards.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jeep India has raised the price of Jeep Compass in the country. The SUV has become costlier by up to 90,000 across all variants. The price hike is effective from September 1, 2022 and comes ahead of the festive season. After the price rise, the 1.4 turbo petrol engine variant now comes with a starting price of 19.29 lakh. The 2.0-litre diesel, on the other hand, is priced at 20.89 lakh onwards.

Jeep India has raised the price of Jeep Compass in the country. The SUV has become costlier by up to 90,000 across all variants. The price hike is effective from September 1, 2022 and comes ahead of the festive season. After the price rise, the 1.4 turbo petrol engine variant now comes with a starting price of 19.29 lakh. The 2.0-litre diesel, on the other hand, is priced at 20.89 lakh onwards.

Here are the new prices of Jeep Compass SUV

Here are the new prices of Jeep Compass SUV

For 1.4-litre turbo petrol

For 1.4-litre turbo petrol

- Sport MT - 19.29 lakh

- Sport MT - 19.29 lakh

- Sport AT - 21.87 lakh

- Sport AT - 21.87 lakh

- Night Eagle AT - 24 lakh

- Night Eagle AT - 24 lakh

- Limited AT - 25.69 lakh

- Limited AT - 25.69 lakh

- S AT - 27.84 lakh

- S AT - 27.84 lakh

For 2.0-litre diesel

For 2.0-litre diesel

- Sport 4x2 MT - 20.89 lakh

- Sport 4x2 MT - 20.89 lakh

- Night Eagle 4x2 MT - 23.30 lakh

- Night Eagle 4x2 MT - 23.30 lakh

- S 4x2 MT - 27.04 lakh

- S 4x2 MT - 27.04 lakh

- Limited 4x4 AT - 28.69 lakh

- Limited 4x4 AT - 28.69 lakh

- S 4x4 AT - 30.84 lakh

- S 4x4 AT - 30.84 lakh

- Trailhawk 4x4 AT - 32.22 lakh

- Trailhawk 4x4 AT - 32.22 lakh

Notably, this is the third time the company has increased the price of the Jeep Compass SUV since April this year. Jeep India then increased the price by 25,000. Second price hike of 35,000 was given in July, 2022.

Notably, this is the third time the company has increased the price of the Jeep Compass SUV since April this year. Jeep India then increased the price by 25,000. Second price hike of 35,000 was given in July, 2022.

Jeep Compass SUV is offered in two variants. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine model is said to deliver 163 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. While the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine can produce 172 PS power and 350 Nm torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed DCT (petrol) and a 9-speed AT (diesel).

Jeep Compass SUV is offered in two variants. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine model is said to deliver 163 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. While the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine can produce 172 PS power and 350 Nm torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed DCT (petrol) and a 9-speed AT (diesel).

Recently, Jeep launched the 5th Anniversary Edition of the Compass SUV at price of Rs. 24.44 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Compass 5th Anniversary Edition gets a new gloss black grille, a grey bumper garnish with grey wing mirrors. At the sides, this special edition SUV features dual tone 18-inch alloy wheels, body coloured cladding, along with contrasting roof rails. Most likely, this SUV remains the same apart from an edition of the 5th Anniversary badge.

Recently, Jeep launched the 5th Anniversary Edition of the Compass SUV at price of Rs. 24.44 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Compass 5th Anniversary Edition gets a new gloss black grille, a grey bumper garnish with grey wing mirrors. At the sides, this special edition SUV features dual tone 18-inch alloy wheels, body coloured cladding, along with contrasting roof rails. Most likely, this SUV remains the same apart from an edition of the 5th Anniversary badge.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.