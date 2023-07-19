Jeep discontinues select models of Meridian SUV in India

Jeep discontinues select models of Meridian SUV in India2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Jeep India has removed certain variants of the Meridian from its website, leading to speculation about their discontinuation. The Meridian is a three-row SUV competing with the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner.
Jeep India has recently removed specific variants of the Meridian from its official website, leading to speculation about the discontinuation of these particular models.
