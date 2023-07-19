Jeep discontinues select models of Meridian SUV in India

Jeep India has recently removed specific variants of the Meridian from its official website, leading to speculation about the discontinuation of these particular models.

Presently, the Meridian is offered in four trims: Limited (O), Limited Plus, Upland, and X. However, the Limited MT and Limited AT variants have been taken off the website. The entry-level Limited MT was previously priced at ₹30.10 lakh, while the Limited AT had a price of ₹32 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jeep Meridian is a three-row SUV. It was introduced in the Indian market in May, 2022. It competes with rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner.

Under the hood, the Meridian is equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 168 BHP and 350 Nm of torque. It offers a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the SUV comes with 4-wheel drive functionality.

Earlier this year, the company introduced the Meridian X and Upland Special Editions for the 2023 model year, with prices ranging from ₹33.41 lakh to ₹38.47 lakh for the top-spec variant.

The Jeep Meridian X and Upland Special Editions cater to different types of customers when it comes to styling. The Meridian X is geared towards urban customers with a lifestyle focus. The special edition version features body-coloured lowers, a grey roof, alloy wheels with grey pockets, side moulding, puddle lamps, and ambient lighting as additional exterior enhancements.

In other news, Jeep India has announced a month-long Monsoon Shield Campaign. Under the campaign, Jeep SUV owners in the country can avail a complimentary 40-point health check-up for their vehicle. In addition, the auto manufacturer is giving a free alignment and balancing with four tyre replacements.

Jeep SUV owners will also get 10 percent discounts on select accessories and spare parts along with car care treatments during the monsoon campaign. There are also up to 50 per cent discounts on select merchandise.