Home / Auto News / Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a price hike; here’s the updated price
Back

Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a price hike; here’s the updated price

2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 04:53 PM IST Govind Choudhary
Jeep India has increased the price of its flagship offering, the Grand Cherokee SUV, by ₹1 lakh. The SUV is now available at an ex-showroom price of ₹78.50 lakh, up from its launch price of ₹77.50 lakh. (Jeep India)Premium
Jeep India has increased the price of its flagship offering, the Grand Cherokee SUV, by 1 lakh. The SUV is now available at an ex-showroom price of 78.50 lakh, up from its launch price of 77.50 lakh. (Jeep India)

  • Jeep India has increased the price of its flagship offering, the Grand Cherokee SUV, by 1 lakh. The SUV is now available at an ex-showroom price of 78.50 lakh, up from its launch price of 77.50 lakh.

Jeep India has increased the prices for its flagship offering, the Grand Cherokee SUV, without any official announcement. The latest pricing for the Jeep Grand Cherokee is 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which marks an increase of 1 lakh over the launch price of 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in November of last year, the Grand Cherokee competes against other luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, and more.

Jeep India has increased the price of its flagship offering, the Grand Cherokee SUV, by 1 lakh. The SUV is now available at an ex-showroom price of 78.50 lakh, up from its launch price of 77.50 lakh.

The hike, however, does not bring any changes to the vehicle's powertrain or feature list. The Grand Cherokee will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 268 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed torque converter. It also comes with the QUADRATAC 4x4 system that distributes power to all four wheels.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee retains its iconic design with the seven-slat front grille, clamshell bonnet, and boxy shape. It runs on 20-inch alloy wheels. On the feature front, the SUV is well-equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof.

Additionally, it has a separate digital display for the front passenger, perforated Capri leather seats, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, voice command, a 9-speaker audio system, and a head-up display unit. The recent price hike of 1 lakh doesn't bring any changes to the SUV's powertrain or feature list. It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 268 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed torque converter, and an all-wheel-drive system via the QUADRATAC 4x4 setup.

Moreover, the Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts an impressive safety package including eight airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS, ESC, Hill Start Assist, TPMS, as well as ADAS. The SUV is available only as a five-seater and comes in the fully-loaded Limited O variant. It is noteworthy that India is the first market outside North America where the Grand Cherokee is locally assembled.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout