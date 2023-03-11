Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a price hike; here’s the updated price

Jeep India has increased the prices for its flagship offering, the Grand Cherokee SUV, without any official announcement. The latest pricing for the Jeep Grand Cherokee is ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which marks an increase of ₹1 lakh over the launch price of ₹77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in November of last year, the Grand Cherokee competes against other luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, and more.

The hike, however, does not bring any changes to the vehicle's powertrain or feature list. The Grand Cherokee will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 268 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed torque converter. It also comes with the QUADRATAC 4x4 system that distributes power to all four wheels.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee retains its iconic design with the seven-slat front grille, clamshell bonnet, and boxy shape. It runs on 20-inch alloy wheels. On the feature front, the SUV is well-equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof.

Additionally, it has a separate digital display for the front passenger, perforated Capri leather seats, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, voice command, a 9-speaker audio system, and a head-up display unit.

Moreover, the Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts an impressive safety package including eight airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS, ESC, Hill Start Assist, TPMS, as well as ADAS. The SUV is available only as a five-seater and comes in the fully-loaded Limited O variant. It is noteworthy that India is the first market outside North America where the Grand Cherokee is locally assembled.