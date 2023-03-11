Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a price hike; here’s the updated price

Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a price hike; here’s the updated price2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 04:53 PM IST
- Jeep India has increased the price of its flagship offering, the Grand Cherokee SUV, by ₹1 lakh. The SUV is now available at an ex-showroom price of ₹78.50 lakh, up from its launch price of ₹77.50 lakh.
Jeep India has increased the prices for its flagship offering, the Grand Cherokee SUV, without any official announcement. The latest pricing for the Jeep Grand Cherokee is ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which marks an increase of ₹1 lakh over the launch price of ₹77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in November of last year, the Grand Cherokee competes against other luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, and more.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×