Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a price hike; here’s the updated price

Jeep India has increased the prices for its flagship offering, the Grand Cherokee SUV, without any official announcement. The latest pricing for the Jeep Grand Cherokee is ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which marks an increase of ₹1 lakh over the launch price of ₹77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in November of last year, the Grand Cherokee competes against other luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, and more.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}