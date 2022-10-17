Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV to debut in India next month: Here’s what to expect

Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV to debut in India next month: Here’s what to expect2 min read . 06:51 PM IST
- Jeep Grand Cherokee is already available in foreign markets. The Indian variant is likely to come with similar specs as the foreign unit.
Jeep India has announced to officially bring the Grand Cherokee SUV in the country. The company has released the first teaser of the upcoming vehicle via its social media channels. “The new benchmark of luxury, technology and capability…Coming soon", reads a Twitter post shared by Jeep India. The tweet also gives us a glimpse of the upcoming vehicle in the shared video. Jeep Grand Cherokee will compete with other luxury SUVs in the country like the Mercedes GLE, BMW X5 and the Land Rover Discovery.
Notably, the company has not launched any launch date of the SUV for the Indian market. It has only confirmed that the vehicle is coming soon to India. The fifth-gen version of the luxury SUV is likely to come next month.
For those unversed, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is already available in foreign markets. The Indian variant is likely to come with similar specs as the foreign unit. The luxury SUV is likely to come powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that is claimed to deliver a maximum power output of 293 hp and peak torque of 353 Nm. Another model may have a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine capable of producing 360 horsepower and 529 Nm. The vehicle is also offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid rated at 375 hp/637 Nm available with the 4xe variants.
Jeep Grand Cherokee has two seat setups. One includes a 5-seat (two-row) setup and the other is a 7-seat (three-row) setup. In India, the company is likely to offer both seating arrangements of the luxury vehicle. The car’s engine will come paired with a standard 8-speed automatic transmission.
Safety features on the Grand Cherokee luxury SUV may include ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) functions. It will come with four-wheel drive and selectable terrain modes – Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand and Snow.
The company has previously confirmed that Grand Cherokee will be assembled in the country. India will be the first market outside North America to have the SUV locally assembled. Deliveries may begin by the end of 2022 in some cities.
