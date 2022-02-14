Jeep India has today announced the name of their most anticipated offering for the Indian market, a 7-seater SUV - the Jeep Meridian. “The name has been carefully chosen for the customer’s sensibilities, keeping in mind the relevance and importance of this model for the Indian market," said Jeep.

The name is inspired by the line which passes through the length of India connecting some of the most beautiful states and cultures.

The ‘Made in India’ Jeep Meridian will be the first 7-seater SUV for Indian customers and fulfils an important commitment to the Indian market. The Jeep Meridian will be a combination of refinement, sophistication, class-leading performance, and unmatched capability, it said.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said on the occasion, “Jeep is an iconic brand, globally recognized for its capable SUVs. The Jeep brand’s journey in India has been legendary and we hope to build on this, with another equally legendary SUV - the Jeep Meridian. Developed specifically for the Indian customer, we have delivered a sophisticated and capable SUV ready to harness a unique segment opportunity."

“Our product offensive for 2022 and beyond will continue to illustrate our commitment to India as we work towards strengthening our market presence. The Jeep Meridian will further push the brand's attractiveness and transform the product portfolio for the Indian market," added Bouchara.

Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep India said, “From performance to looks and comfort to off-roading prowess, the Jeep Meridian is truly unmatched in its category."

The camouflaged Jeep Meridian traversed across Ladakh, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, elegantly navigating the most arduous topographical challenges.

The Jeep Meridian covered a distance of more than 5,000 kms through India testing its performance on various parameters of build quality, engineering, and capability.

“The Jeep Meridian is truly an SUV that consumers can now look forward to drive with a lot of passion, excitement, and confidence. The Jeep Meridian will deliver on everything that is truly Jeep, emblematic of its DNA and a product delivering sophistication with the heart of an adventure-seeking persona."

Jeep Meridian launches in India mid-2022, with local specifications and pricing being announced closer to launch.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.