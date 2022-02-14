Jeep India announces 7-seater SUV, launch around June this year. Details here

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said on the occasion, “Jeep is an iconic brand, globally recognized for its capable SUVs. The Jeep brand’s journey in India has been legendary and we hope to build on this, with another equally legendary SUV - the Jeep Meridian. Developed specifically for the Indian customer, we have delivered a sophisticated and capable SUV ready to harness a unique segment opportunity."