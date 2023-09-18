Jeep India, a subsidiary of the Stellantis automotive group, is placing significant emphasis on electric vehicles in the Indian market . The company is currently in the process of assessing various options as it works towards finalizing its strategies for the domestic market.

Additionally, Jeep India has set an ambitious goal of achieving more than 90 percent localization for its compact SUV, the Jeep Compass, within the next three years.

The company operates a manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Pune district, through a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Motors.

"Options for electrification (of vehicles) is something we are studying right now because the customer is at the centre and his (customer's) needs have to be satisfied. Globally, we have a vast expansion of the EV portfolio. So, we are evaluating different options for India," said Aditya Jairaj, Head of Jeep India Operations and Deputy Managing Director at Stellantis India to PTI on the sidelines of the roll out of the new Jeep Compass nine-speed AT Diesel in a 4x2 configuration on Saturday.

The vehicle has been exclusively developed and launched in India. Stressing the significance of electrification in Jeep's Indian operations, he mentioned that it is a primary focus, although the company is currently in the process of finalizing its EV strategy.

For the next generation of products, the company is aiming to achieve a 40 per cent increase in localization compared to the current 70 per cent level. This increased localization is of utmost importance and represents a key focus for the company.

"It is not just localising for India, but it is India for India and India for the world," he said.

Furthermore, he emphasized that exports will play a crucial role in the company's long-term strategy. Exporting not only contributes to scaling operations but also offers a competitive edge in terms of cost-efficiency.

Jeep India's current product portfolio comprises four models: Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee. Among these, the company exports the Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian to markets including Japan and Australia, among others. Currently, these vehicles are being shipped to developed markets such as Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

(With inputs from PTI)