Jeep India explores electric vehicles options and aims for 90% localisation in Jeep Compass 18 Sep 2023
Jeep India is focusing on electric vehicles and aiming for 90% localization for the Jeep Compass. Exports are crucial to its strategy.
Jeep India, a subsidiary of the Stellantis automotive group, is placing significant emphasis on electric vehicles in the Indian market. The company is currently in the process of assessing various options as it works towards finalizing its strategies for the domestic market.