Jeep India Monsoon Shield Campaign: Dates, offers and other benefits for Jeep SUV owners1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Jeep India has launched its month-long Monsoon Shield Campaign, offering complimentary vehicle health check-ups, alignment and balancing, and discounts on accessories and spare parts for Jeep SUV owners.
To cater to the service needs of its customers, Jeep India has announced a month-long Monsoon Shield Campaign. Under the campaign, Jeep SUV owners in the country can avail a complimentary 40-point health check-up for their vehicle. In addition, the auto manufacturer is giving a free alignment and balancing with four tyre replacements.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×