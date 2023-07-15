To cater to the service needs of its customers, Jeep India has announced a month-long Monsoon Shield Campaign. Under the campaign, Jeep SUV owners in the country can avail a complimentary 40-point health check-up for their vehicle. In addition, the auto manufacturer is giving a free alignment and balancing with four tyre replacements.

Jeep SUV owners will also get 10 percent discounts on select accessories and spare parts along with car care treatments. There are also up to 50 per cent discounts on select merchandise.

Aditya Jairaj, Deputy Managing Director, Jeep India Operations, said, “Jeep brand vehicles are meant for the outdoors. As the monsoon season approaches, we at Jeep India are committed to keeping our customers safe and ensuring their vehicles are prepared to conquer any challenge that comes their way. We are delighted to welcome you to the Jeep Monsoon Camp to ensure your Jeep is ready to conquer any downpour and embark on a worry-free adventure with confidence."

Earlier this year, the company introduced the Meridian X and Upland Special Editions for the 2023 model year, with prices ranging from ₹33.41 lakh to ₹38.47 lakh for the top-spec variant.

The Jeep Meridian X and Upland Special Editions cater to different types of customers when it comes to styling. The Meridian X is geared towards urban customers with a lifestyle focus. The special edition version features body-coloured lowers, a grey roof, alloy wheels with grey pockets, side moulding, puddle lamps, and ambient lighting as additional exterior enhancements.

The Meridian Special Edition aimed at customers who prefer outdoor adventures. It comes with a roof carrier, side steps, splash guards, a boot organizer, sunshades, cargo mats, a tire inflator, and a hood decal with a special design. It comes with a rear entertainment package that includes an 11.6-inch Wi-Fi-enabled screen.

Recently, Jeep India announced a price hike of up to ₹2 lakh for its SUVs. The company sells four models, namely, Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee in the country.