Jeep India, a part of automotive group Stellantis, has opened of bookings for its upcoming SUV Meridian, the production of which has also commenced from its joint venture manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon, Maharashtra.

Jeep has unveiled the Meridian SUV in India in March. Meridian SUV will use a 2.0 litre turbo diesel engine mated with 9-speed automatic transmission. It will also have a six-speed manual transmission as well.

The SUV claims to touch 198 kmph of top speed and accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds. It comes with front wheel and all-wheel drive options.

Customers can book the Meridian either at Jeep India dealership network or through the company's website with a down payment of ₹50,000. Deliveries of the vehicle will start in June, it said in a statement.

Jeep India said it has also started production of the all-new Meridian from Ranjangaon facility, a joint venture manufacturing plant with Tata Motors.

"The Jeep Meridian is the third new model manufactured in India since 2021 as part of Jeep's product offensive. A demonstration of the company's commitment to the domestic market, the Jeep Meridian will feature up to 82 per cent localisation and has been specially designed, engineered, and tuned for Indian road conditions keeping in mind the refinement expected by customers in the segment," Stellantis India CEO and Managing Director Roland Bouchara said.

The duality of sophistication and capability represented by the all-new Jeep Meridian has the potential to disrupt the premium SUV segment, he added.

The Jeep Meridian is expected to play in the premium SUV segment which is currently dominated by Toyota Fortuner.

The vehicle is based on the group's SW Architecture and inspired by the globally popular Grand Cherokee, Jeep India said.

The Meridian has been subjected to rigorous testing of over 10 lakh km to ensure its durability and consistent performance, Head of Jeep Brand India Nipun J Mahajan said.

"The Jeep Meridian is an ideal mix of adventure and sophistication that will be evidenced via many segment-first features and its refined abilities both on and off-road," he added.