Jeep India opens bookings for SUV Meridian. Details here

"The Jeep Meridian is the third new model manufactured in India since 2021 as part of Jeep's product offensive. A demonstration of the company's commitment to the domestic market, the Jeep Meridian will feature up to 82 per cent localisation and has been specially designed, engineered, and tuned for Indian road conditions keeping in mind the refinement expected by customers in the segment," Stellantis India CEO and Managing Director Roland Bouchara said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}