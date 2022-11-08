Jeep India opens pre-booking for Grand Cherokee: Details2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 11:27 AM IST
- The automaker is manufacturing the 5th generation Grand Cherokee at its manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Pune.
Jeep India has announced the start of pre-booking for the 5th generation Grand Cherokee. The SUV can be pre-booked on the Jeep India website (jeep-india.com) and at select Jeep dealerships across the country. The SUV will go on display in showrooms soon while deliveries will start by the end of the month.