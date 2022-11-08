Jeep India has announced the start of pre-booking for the 5th generation Grand Cherokee. The SUV can be pre-booked on the Jeep India website (jeep-india.com) and at select Jeep dealerships across the country. The SUV will go on display in showrooms soon while deliveries will start by the end of the month.

The automaker is manufacturing the 5th generation Grand Cherokee at its manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Pune. Jeep Grand Cherokee is the brand’s fourth nameplate to be made in India. The 5th generation Grand Cherokee has an all-new architecture and is packed with next generation features and technologies that make it standout in the full-size luxury SUV segment.

Speaking at the start of production ceremony, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, "The all-new Grand Cherokee promises exceptional experience for the driver as well as the passengers. The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been developed and engineered to deliver legendary capabilities, class-leading spaciousness, and excellent safety, making the 5th-gen model a global icon in the luxury SUV segment. The generous mix of content and features blended to a legendary offering compliments the premium and exemplary lifestyle of our customers."

The contemporary luxury SUV will be equipped with Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS). It will boast of features like full-speed forward collision warning plus pedestrian emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot and cross path detection, passive pedestrian protection, drowsy driver detection, active lane management system, and intersection collision assist system. Other safety features include 3 point seatbelt and occcupant detection for all 5 passengers, and 24x7 dedicated assistance.

On the interior, the SUV sports slim HVAC vents, a re-aligned center stack with comfort entry feature for greater driver accessibility and 10.25-inch instrument cluster panel as well as segment-first available 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display. All 5 seats offer premium Capri leather with perforated inserts. Notable feature of the 5th generation Grand Cherokee is the Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system coupled with select-terrain traction management system.