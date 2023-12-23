Jeep India has introduced a novel service named 'Jeep Expert,' featuring a Chatbot powered by ChatGPT. This Chatbot is seamlessly incorporated into the Jeeplife mobile application. Jeep aims to provide round-the-clock assistance to its customers, offering tailored responses related to the brand through this innovative tool, ensuring convenient support at users' fingertips.

Additionally, the Chatbot serves the purpose of sparing users from the hassle of sifting through user manuals and brochures to find basic information. Any user who is registered on the Jeeplife mobile app can effortlessly interact with the Jeep Expert application.

The notable features of the Jeep Expert include round-the-clock customer support, addressing inquiries related to the brand, product features, basic off-roading capabilities, service advice, user manuals, connectivity features, and more. Jeep asserts that the AI model is equipped to handle and provide answers to questions beyond its training scope. It is worth mentioning that Jeep has employed the ChatGPT 3.5 AI model for the Jeep Expert, despite the availability of the more recent ChatGPT model, which is version 4.

Meanwhile, in a recent update, Jeep India has introduced year-end promotions for December 2023, providing customers with the opportunity to enjoy advantages totaling up to ₹11.85 lakh across the entire SUV lineup. These exclusive benefits, encompassing discounts, cash incentives, and exchange bonuses, are exclusively accessible until December 31, 2023, and can be availed at Jeep dealerships throughout India.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee, positioned as the flagship model, enjoys the highest benefits, reaching up to ₹11.85 lakh, in the ongoing promotional offer. In contrast, the Jeep Compass receives benefits totaling up to ₹1.50 lakh. The three-row SUV, Jeep Meridian, qualifies for benefits of up to ₹4 lakh, coupled with financing alternatives extending up to a period of 10 years. However, it is important to note that the year-end schemes do not include any benefits for the Jeep Wrangler.

Moreover, the manufacturer has also extended assistance to customers impacted by Cyclone Michaung. The company is providing roadside support and exclusive deals on new models for individuals whose vehicles have suffered damage due to the flood.

