Jeep India rolls out ChatGPT powered customer service - ‘Jeep Expert’ to offer 24/7 assistance
Jeep India introduces 'Jeep Expert,' a Chatbot service powered by ChatGPT, providing round-the-clock assistance and tailored responses to customers through the Jeeplife mobile app.
Jeep India has introduced a novel service named 'Jeep Expert,' featuring a Chatbot powered by ChatGPT. This Chatbot is seamlessly incorporated into the Jeeplife mobile application. Jeep aims to provide round-the-clock assistance to its customers, offering tailored responses related to the brand through this innovative tool, ensuring convenient support at users' fingertips.