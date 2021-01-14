Jeep India to launch new Compass on 27 January: Details here

FCA India had claimed last week that the company had already begun production of the new version of Compass at the company's joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune

Jeep India revealed the new version of the Jeep Compass on 7 January. The company had also opened the bookings for the car. The company has now revealed that the prices of the new Compass will be revealed on 27 January. The company may also start delivering the new Compass from the same day or earlier next month.

The SUV now comes with all new interiors and various features like 10.1-inch high-definition display UConnect-5 system, which is five times faster than its previous generation and can accommodate over-the-air, real-time updates.

Other new features include a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control and a button-operated powerlift gate and automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

The SUV also comes with over 50 safety features like an electronic parking brake, hill hold and hill descent control, six airbags, panic brake assist, electronic roll mitigation, among others.

Speaking at the virtual unveiling of the SUV, FCA Asia Pacific Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Billy Hayes said India remains one of the most important markets for the US auto firm.

He noted that more products would be launched in the country and it would also be used as a manufacturing hub for right hand markets.