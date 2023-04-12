Jeep India unveils Meridian X and Upland Special Edition for 2023 model year

Jeep India unveils Meridian X and Upland Special Edition for 2023 model year2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:10 AM IST
- The Meridian X and Upland Special Editions, which will be produced in limited numbers, will receive styling enhancements and equipment upgrades based on customer demand. The two new colour options - Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue - will also be available on these special edition models.
Jeep India has introduced the Meridian X and Upland Special Editions for the 2023 model year, with prices ranging from ₹33.41 lakh to ₹8.47 lakh for the top-spec variant. The final cost will be determined by the buyer's choice of accessories. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom India.
