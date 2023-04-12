Jeep India unveils Meridian X and Upland Special Edition for 2023 model year

Jeep India has introduced the Meridian X and Upland Special Editions for the 2023 model year, with prices ranging from ₹33.41 lakh to ₹8.47 lakh for the top-spec variant. The final cost will be determined by the buyer's choice of accessories. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom India.

The Meridian X and Upland Special Editions, which will be produced in limited numbers, will receive styling enhancements and equipment upgrades based on customer demand. The two new colour options - Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue - will also be available on these special edition models.

Speaking on the design front, the Jeep Meridian X and Upland Special Editions cater to different types of customers when it comes to styling. The Meridian X is geared towards urban customers with a lifestyle focus. The special edition version features body-coloured lowers, a grey roof, alloy wheels with grey pockets, side moulding, puddle lamps, and ambient lighting as additional exterior enhancements.

On the other hand, the Jeep Meridian Upland Special Edition is aimed at customers who prefer outdoor adventures. It comes with a roof carrier, side steps, splash guards, a boot organizer, sunshades, cargo mats, a tire inflator, and a hood decal with a special design. The Meridian Special Editions also come with a rear entertainment package that includes an 11.6-inch Wi-Fi-enabled screen. The content displayed on the screens will be available for purchase at a 50 per cent discount.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep brand India, said,"We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the off-road trails and on the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, appealing to a wider customer base."

The powertrain options for the Meridian X and Upland Special Editions remain unchanged. The former is available with the 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Limited and Limited (O) variants are available with both transmission options, and the top trims feature 4x4 drivetrain. The SUV can reach a top speed of 198 kmph and go from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds, according to Jeep.

Customers of Jeep India will benefit from a comprehensive warranty of three years, express service packages that start at just 90 minutes, as well as Jeep Courtesy Edge and customer contract programs for a superior ownership experience. The dealerships are now accepting bookings for the newly launched Jeep Meridian X and Upland Special Editions.