Jeep India unveils Meridian X and Upland Special Edition for 2023 model year

Commenting on the launch, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep brand India, said,"We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the off-road trails and on the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, appealing to a wider customer base."