Automaker Jeep India has launched a new version of SUV Wrangler in India. The company has priced it at ₹53.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new SUV is priced at a relatively low price as the company has decided to take the Semi Knocked Down (SKD) route. Jeep started the assembly of the new Wrangler at its Ranjangaon plant near Pune in February and the company claims that the SUV is ready for sale.

The new Wrangler is available in just two variants. The Unlimited variant is priced at ₹53.9 lakh and the Rubicon variant is priced at ₹57.9 lakh.

The new Wrangler is powered by a 2-litre turbo petrol engine which is BS6 compliant. The engine produces 268hp of power and 400Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets a ground clearance of 217 mm, water wading capability of 760 mm and approach, departure and break-over angles of 36-degrees, 31-degrees and 21-degrees, respectively.

Along with the standard version, the company has also launched a special edition Wrangler in order to commemorate 80 years of the Jeep brand globally.

"Indian customers have always desired the legendary Jeep Wrangler, and I am pleased that today we are able to bring this to them, assembled in India," Jeep India Managing Director Partha Datta said in a virtual launch event.

The company has extended points of sale and service for the locally-assembled Wrangler to 26 across the country, he added.

Datta also claimed that the company has introduced over 120 Wrangler accessories and value packs, which customers can order at the dealerships.

The packs include explorer pack, night ultra vision pack, sports pack and the essential pack at the company dealerships.

The two variants of the Wrangler get leather seats, UConnect infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, cruise control, engine stop/start, dual-zone air-conditioning and automatic headlamps among other features.

With inputs from PTI

